Months after disappearance, Kissimmee police continue search for missing teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are still searching for a Kissimmee teenager who was reported missing last year.

In an update Thursday, Kissimmee police said a reward is being offered for information that could help them locate 18-year-old Manuel Calderon Figueroa, who was last seen by his mother nearly eight months ago.

According to police, the last time Figueroa’s mother saw him was on May 7, when she dropped him off near Thacker and Vine streets.

Figueroa was initially thought to have run away from home, but concerns grew when he didn’t contact his mother on his birthday, which was May 13. At the time that information was released, police said Figueroa had been silent on social media since he was last seen by her.

Police said Figueroa’s mother later received information that her son may have been harmed, but no one had come forward with information about his well-being.

“Rumors can be hurtful to the family of a loved one who has seemingly disappeared," Kissimmee police Capt. Brandon Layne said in a previous update. “We are asking people to come forward and provide information so that the family can know where Calderon is today. They deserve to know the truth.”

Figueroa was described as having black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Figueroa or who he was interacting with in the days leading up to May 7 or the days following his disappearance is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department. They can also reach Crimeline anonymously by calling 800-423-8477 and may be eligible for a reward.