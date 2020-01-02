Video shows Marion deputies catch suspect after he attempts to run from investigators

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of deputies catching a suspect after he attempted to run from investigators on Dec. 31.

Johnnie Long was charged with:

Eluding law enforcement

Possession of heroin

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Driving with a suspended license

Violation of probation

On December 31st, 2019 Deputy Coleman attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and a pursuit began. After crashing through a gate and a short foot pursuit, the driver of the vehicle, Johnnie Long, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. Excellent work by Marion County Sheriff's Deputies! Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 2, 2020

