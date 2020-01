12-year-old suffers traumatic injury from fireworks in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old child was injured by fireworks in a Titusville neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Titusville police and Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Police, fire and medical responded to Overlook Terrace Friday afternoon for a fireworks injury.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the child suffered a traumatic injury from a fireworks incident.

No other information was available.