Crews respond to call for smoke on People Mover at Magic Kingdom

Cause of the smoke is unknown

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to a call for smoke on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Mat Prior)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to a call for smoke on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Thursday.

Word spread quickly on social media.

Guests shared photos on Twitter of the smoke coming out of the queue.

Investigators said the cause of the smoke is unknown.

There was no fire, according to investigators.

The ride reopened Thursday night after crews cleared the scene.

