Crews respond to call for smoke on People Mover at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to a call for smoke on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Thursday.

Word spread quickly on social media.

Guests shared photos on Twitter of the smoke coming out of the queue.

Just saw this pic on Facebook. Allegedly, the current situation at the PeopleMover. Yikes!! pic.twitter.com/587F3NCkrg — Jason Jennings (@jayflyers) January 2, 2020

Investigators said the cause of the smoke is unknown.

There was no fire, according to investigators.

The ride reopened Thursday night after crews cleared the scene.