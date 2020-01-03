Dog spooked by NYE fireworks found under home two days later

ORLANDO, Fla. – So many people look forward to New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July because of the fireworks shows, but for dogs easily frightened by loud noises, those holidays are their worst nightmares.

The Orlando Fire Department issued a reminder to humans Friday about the effects fireworks can have on pets, sharing the story of an Orlando family’s dog who was spooked by the booms on New Year’s Eve.

[RELATED: Thinking about firing celebratory gunshots on New Year’s Eve? Don’t]

The department posted photos of the dog named Ruddy to Twitter, showing the scared chocolate-colored pup stuck underneath a home.

Fire officials said Ruddy’s family had been looking for their pup since Tuesday, when the fireworks began, but didn’t find him until Thursday, when they heard whimpering coming from underneath the crawl space of their home.

Thanks to the crew of Engine 3 who had to remove sections of brick to set the canine free since access underneath was not safe due to wires, pipes, limited space and complete darkness. It took a few treats and a leash to pull the pup through, but the dog is doing just fine. pic.twitter.com/qIDbah8P5z — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 3, 2020

Ruddy, trying to escape the sound of the fireworks, had gotten himself into a tight and dark space with wires and pipes, making it difficult for the crew of Engine 3 to rescue him, according to the Fire Department’s tweet.

The crew had to remove a few bricks but, with a few treats and a leash to the pull the pup through, Ruddy was freed.

Fortunately, Fire Department officials said Ruddy is doing just fine.

But remember Ruddy’s pitiful face in the photos above and keep other pets in mind next time you go to set off fireworks.