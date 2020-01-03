Grandson accused of killing iconic boxing coach seeks release from jail

Published: January 3, 2020, 7:37 am Updated: January 3, 2020, 7:53 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bond hearing will be held Friday morning for a man accused of shooting and killing his grandfather at their home near Ocoee last year.

Prosecutors say Lucien Harris, 32, shot and killed well-known boxing coach Lou Harris in February.

Harris was arrested on a charge of murder and remains jailed without bond while awaiting trial.

Harris’ defense team will ask an Orange County judge to release him from jail.

Family members told investigators that Harris suffers from a mental illness and they want him to remain in custody.

Lou Harris owned Harris Boxing Gym on Ivey Lane in Orlando. Family members said he trained a number of U.S. Olympians.