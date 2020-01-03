Here’s why you shouldn’t abbreviate 2020 on important documents

The start of a new year means writing a new date on documents.

As you begin to write this year’s date on important documents, authorities are warning not to abbreviate 2020 to just 20, because it could put you at risk for fraud.

Officials say someone could easily manipulate a date written with just 1/10/20 on it to any other year that begins with 20.

Writing out the full date will help prevent you from legal issues, authorities say.