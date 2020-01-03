79ºF

Here’s why you shouldn’t abbreviate 2020 on important documents

Authorities issue warning as world rings in new year

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

How avoid fraud when dating your checks in 2020

The start of a new year means writing a new date on documents.

As you begin to write this year’s date on important documents, authorities are warning not to abbreviate 2020 to just 20, because it could put you at risk for fraud.

Officials say someone could easily manipulate a date written with just 1/10/20 on it to any other year that begins with 20.

Writing out the full date will help prevent you from legal issues, authorities say.

