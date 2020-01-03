Orlando Magic hosts ‘Star Wars’ Night at Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Basketball lovers and “Star Wars” fans unite. The Orlando Magic will battle the Utah Jazz in a galaxy far, far away Saturday when “Star Wars” Night invades Amway Center.

To celebrate the opening of Disney World’s newest “Star Wars” themed attraction “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance and the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” movie premiere the Orlando Magic will host “Star Wars” Night on Saturday, when they battle the Utah Jazz.

“The Magic will celebrate the Force with special offers and giveaways and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character. Throughout the game, Magic fans will be able to enjoy photo opportunities with characters from another galaxy and test their knowledge of the Force with Star Wars-themed trivia,” a news release said.

Some other activities families can enjoy throughout the night include:

“Star Wars” characters roaming the concourses

Storm Troopers accompanying floor/court security throughout the night

Gif’ and overlay with “Star Wars” creative

Poster giveaways at all arena entrances

Star Wars-themed silent auction item

A performance by your favorite Jedi Master, STUFF

Be warned, although many Jedi Masters and Stormtroopers will be in attendance Friday, arena security is asking everyone to leave blasters, guns and lightsabers in their spaceship during the game. Additionally, in order to view the game better arena officials ask that masks be removed upon entering the building.

Will you be attending the game?