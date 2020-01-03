Suspect rams patrol vehicles during pursuit on Florida’s Turnpike, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a stolen truck rammed two patrol vehicles during a pursuit on Florida’s Turnpike Friday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy patrolling in Sorrento noticed a vehicle that was captured on surveillance video during a burglary at Ranger Construction overnight. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of County Ride 437, but the driver refused to stop, records show.

The Dodge flatbed pulling a trailer sped onto State Road 429, where it hit stop sticks deployed by Lake County deputies, a news release said. The vehicle then hit another set of stop sticks deployed by Polk County deputies on Interstate 4, records show.

Deputies said the pursuit continued and the suspect, driving on rims, made his way back to the northbound Turnpike and rammed two Lake County patrol vehicles.

The pursuit came to an end at the Turnpike and West Colonial Drive, according to authorities.

The deputies were not injured.

Darren Austin Mercer, 24, was arrested at the scene, although his exact charges were not immediately available. He will be booked into the Orange County Jail.

Deputies said they are also questioning a female passenger to determine whether she will be facing charges.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was reported stolen out of Orange County, a news release said.

No further details were immediately available.