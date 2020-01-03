Video shows 2 men dumping 8 neglected dogs in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Surveillance video released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows two men abandoning eight neglected dogs earlier in the week.

The small dogs were found inside a single crate outside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services building on Tuesday. The pups were rushed to the Brevard Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Titusville on Tuesday.

They were taken to the SPCA of Brevard’s adoption center in Titusville Tuesday afternoon, where workers dubbed them the “Sesame Street Eight.”

The video released by the Sheriff’s Office shows a pickup truck with a front-facing lightbar pull up outside the building. Two unknown men unloaded the crate with the dogs from the truck bed and left the crate at the entrance of the Animal Services building.

Authorities are attempting to identify the men. They could face animal neglect charges.

By Friday, six of the eight dogs have left the adoption center and are with their new foster families.

Officials with the SPCA said the dogs, likely lhasa apsos, had heavily matted fur that was covered in feces. Two of the dogs, Zoe and Kermit, required blood transfusions and Zoe will need to have her leg amputated before she can go to a foster family.

Anyone with information about the men seen in the video can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).