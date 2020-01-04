3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department said three people have been rushed to a hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of SW 10th Street on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they do not have anyone in custody at the moment.

Police said detectives are at the scene collecting evidence.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.