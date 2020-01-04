Belleview man dies attempting to save woman’s life after her car caught on fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 63-year-old Belleview man died on Friday after he attempted to save a woman’s after her car caught on fire.

FHP said 69-year-old Susan Scott was driving southbound on County Road 225A in the area of NW 72 Court.

This is about half a mile south of Old Blitchton Road.

Marion Co. Veh vs tree crash on CR 225A results in a fire of the veh & driver. Good Samaritan Henry Danielson attempted to extinguish the fire, however he went into cardiac arrest & died. Mr Danielson's courageous actions to save a life are heroic & tragic at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Eglqh4capF — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) January 4, 2020

Troopers said for an unknown reason Scott veered her Escalade onto the east grass shoulder where it hit a tree.

After the crash the car caught on fire and engulfed the Escalade, troopers said.

Henry Danielson was driving northbound and stopped to help out, investigators said.

Danielson attempted to put out the fire and went into cardiac arrest, according to FHP.

FHP said around 2:11 p.m. Marion County fire crews responded to the scene and said Scott died at the scene.

Troopers said Danielson was rushed to West Marion Hospital.

Danielson was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4:42 p.m., according to troopers.

Investigators said Danielson’s attempt to save the life of Scott was not only heroic but tragic at the same time.