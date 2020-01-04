Florida dog gets Christmas miracle after heart stops

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man was hoping for a Christmas miracle when his dog was attacked by another animal, and a team of veterinarians provided it.

The heart of Gerald Ford’s 1-year-old French bulldog Neo stopped beating following the attack on Christmas Eve.

A team of veterinarians at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine was able to revive Neo.

Research suggests that animals whose hearts have given out live full, healthy lives only 5% percent of the time.

The team of veterinarians who worked on Neo said he will be among them, although he did need a leg to be amputated.