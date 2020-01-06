Central Florida man starts new year with new kidney, grateful for second chance

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida man is starting the new year with new hope after a successful kidney transplant surgery.

Kidney failure may look bleak, a transplant, though invasive, can give patients a new lease on life, says doctor Bobby Nibhanupudy.

“Kidney transplant, it’s not experimental,” Nibhanupudy, the medical director of abdominal transplant for AdventHealth Orlando said.

But that's a common misconception for many considering signing up to be an organ donor.

“There’s still a lot of people that think that you have to live like the old bubble boy, you know, from Hollywood, and it’s just not true, kidney transplant patients can go live normal lives, we’ve had NBA stars that have won championships, Alonzo Mourning and Sean Elliot,” Nibhanupudy said.

Nibhanupudy has performed over 1,000 transplant surgeries including his participation in a rare eight-person transplant chain in 2017 with Seminole County deputy Blayne Badura and Oviedo police Officer Bobby Draughon.

"You unclamp on the arteries and really the life flows through and they pink up right away," Nibhanupudy said.

A second chance at life, few know better than Scott Bryant.

“I was a stage five kidney failure almost no kidney function left, totally dependent on dialysis to survive and function,” Bryant said.

Bryant waited for a year and a half on the transplant list and said the dialysis nurses he saw five to seven nights a week kept him alive.

“It’s just, it’s just an existence, and for most people, it’s a miserable existence,” Nibhanupudy said and Bryant’s circumstance.

Bryant received thirteen phone calls about possible kidney donors, most were considered high-risk.

"I had watched a candlelight Christmas service on the internet, I hadn't done that on Christmas Eve in a long time, I thought well tonight, I'll watch it," Bryant said.

With more than 110,000 people on the National transplant list, Bryant knew his chances for 2020 were slim.

"During the service, I asked God for a kidney, and the next morning, I got the call," Bryant said.

Now that his wait is over, Bryant said that call was nothing short of a miracle.

“You can believe what you want, but I know what I believe,” Bryant said.