Kissimmee officer accused of battery on pregnant woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee police officer has been relieved of duty after he was arrested on a charge of simple battery on a pregnant woman, according to department officials.

Authorities did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of officer Antonio Johnson in St. Cloud.

Johnson, who has been with the department since August 2015, has been relieved of duty without pay pending the results of criminal and internal investigations.

“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously, especially when it involves one of our members,” a Kissimmee Police Department spokesperson wrote in a news release on Monday.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-799-7233 or in Central Florida the Harbor House 24-hour crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.