Legoland offers free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2020

Legoland is offering free admission to preschoolers this year.

The Preschooler Pass, available from January 3 through February 3, 2020, will give Florida children ages three and four 12 months of unlimited admission to both Legoland Florida Theme Park and Water Park with no blackout dates.

The newest attraction is the Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse, an indoor play area that invites younger theme park guests to explore learning and careers.

The pass will be available for a limited time at the admission ticket window only. Guests purchasing the pass must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate or travel passport for proof of age.

Children must be present when redeeming the Preschooler Pass at the ticket window.

Guests ages two and under will continue to receive free admission.

Click here to learn more about the Preschooler Pass.