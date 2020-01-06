Missing iguana Smog spotted at Pet Supplies store

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police say a beloved missing iguana has been spotted inside a pet shop. Officers are now trying to track down the man last seen with him.

Officers responded to a Pet Supplies store along Orlando Drive Dec. 28 to investigate the possible sighting.

The manager told police a five-foot-long green iguana resembling Smog was seen Dec. 26., the same day the pet went missing. The manager told officers a man came into the store the day after Christmas around 2:30 p.m. wearing a black and red longe sleeve, black shorts with red and black flip-flops, Sanford police said on its Facebook page. Officers are now trying to identify the man seen below in the photo.

Smog went missing from Pipe Eyes Smoke Shop on the 2000 block of South Orlando Drive in Sanford. The business said the iguana was roaming freely throughout the shop when it was stolen between 1:45 p.m. and 1:50 p.m on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information about the man or Smog should contact the Sanford Police Department at (407) 688-5070.