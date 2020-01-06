63ºF

Orange County firefighters work crash at Rio Grande Avenue

At least 10 firefighters on scene

Crews working bad crash in Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple units responded to a crash Monday at Grand Street and Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

The northbound and southbound lanes were shut down as firefighters worked the crash. Crews also blocked off the intersection as units arrived, at least 10 firefighters were on scene.

Video from News 6 helicopter show at least two vehicles were involved.

The extent of injuries are not known at this time

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

