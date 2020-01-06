Orange County firefighters work crash at Rio Grande Avenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple units responded to a crash Monday at Grand Street and Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

The northbound and southbound lanes were shut down as firefighters worked the crash. Crews also blocked off the intersection as units arrived, at least 10 firefighters were on scene.

Bad #Crash



Grand St x Rio Grande Ave

- @OCFireRescue Working hard to save lives

- NB/SB CLOSED

Pending @FHPOrlando arrival pic.twitter.com/lNJxLcPYFw — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 6, 2020

Video from News 6 helicopter show at least two vehicles were involved.

The extent of injuries are not known at this time

This is a developing story, check back for more details.