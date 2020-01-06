Orange County firefighters work crash at Rio Grande Avenue
At least 10 firefighters on scene
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple units responded to a crash Monday at Grand Street and Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.
The northbound and southbound lanes were shut down as firefighters worked the crash. Crews also blocked off the intersection as units arrived, at least 10 firefighters were on scene.
Bad #Crash— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 6, 2020
Grand St x Rio Grande Ave
- @OCFireRescue Working hard to save lives
- NB/SB CLOSED
Pending @FHPOrlando arrival pic.twitter.com/lNJxLcPYFw
Video from News 6 helicopter show at least two vehicles were involved.
The extent of injuries are not known at this time
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
