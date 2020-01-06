58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

58ºF

Local News

Vice President to campaign for Trump in Central Florida

Mike Pence to speak at Latinos for Trump rally Jan. 16

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Politics, Results 2020, Orange County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, in Washington. President Donald Trump closed out the old year by reprising a selection of his most familiar falsehoods and putting a few of his predecessor's accomplishments in his own win column. Pence, seeking to justify the U.S. military's targeted killing of a top Iranian general, helped begin the new year with a baseless claim tying that general to the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, in Washington. President Donald Trump closed out the old year by reprising a selection of his most familiar falsehoods and putting a few of his predecessor's accomplishments in his own win column. Pence, seeking to justify the U.S. military's targeted killing of a top Iranian general, helped begin the new year with a baseless claim tying that general to the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Vice President will hit the campaign trail on behalf of President Donald Trump, appearing at two events in Florida.

Mike Pence is expected to deliver remarks at events on Jan. 16 in Hillsborough and Osceola counties. He will take a bus tour along with Second Lady Karen Pence through Florida, starting in Tampa and ending in the Orlando-area.

He’s slated to be at a Latinos for Trump rally in Kissimmee at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Nacion de Fe, a church along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Pence’s scheduled visit comes as the 2020 election season ramps up. His visit a nod to the I-4 corridor’s importance to Trump’s hopes for re-election.

Trump recently campaigned in Miami-Dade County Jan. 3.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: