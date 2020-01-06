Vice President to campaign for Trump in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Vice President will hit the campaign trail on behalf of President Donald Trump, appearing at two events in Florida.

Mike Pence is expected to deliver remarks at events on Jan. 16 in Hillsborough and Osceola counties. He will take a bus tour along with Second Lady Karen Pence through Florida, starting in Tampa and ending in the Orlando-area.

He’s slated to be at a Latinos for Trump rally in Kissimmee at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Nacion de Fe, a church along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Pence’s scheduled visit comes as the 2020 election season ramps up. His visit a nod to the I-4 corridor’s importance to Trump’s hopes for re-election.

Trump recently campaigned in Miami-Dade County Jan. 3.