Woman killed, man hurt in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old woman was killed early Sunday in a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened along State Road 326 near NW 77th Street.

According to a crash report, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta pulled in front of a Mercedes van while trying to turn onto Northwest 77th Street.

The driver of the car, Anthony Andrews, 52, of Ocala, suffered critical injuries, the FHP said. Troopers said his passenger, Helen Samerson-Richardson, of Brooklyn, died at the scene.

Two people in the van were not injured.