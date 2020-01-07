Former daycare driver set to be sentenced Tuesday, police say she left 3-year-old in a van outside

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Orlando daycare driver who entered a no contest plea this past October to manslaughter by culpable negligence will be sentenced in an Orange County courtroom at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deborah St. Charles was arrested in 2017 after police said she left 3-year-old Myles Hill in a van outside of the Little Miracles Academy.

Investigators said he was left alone in the van for 12 hours.

St. Charles told News 6 it was an accident

"I would never do nothing like this on purpose," St. Charles told News 6 back in May.

This is a second-degree felony.

The former daycare driver said she loves kids.

“I have two boys of my own and I would never do this intentionally to a child,” she said.