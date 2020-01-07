Kissimmee police investigate suspicious package at City Hall

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package left at Kissimmee City Hall.

Kissimmee Police say they got the call around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The building has since been evacuated and Church street shut down as authorities work to identify the contents of the package.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to assist as KPD waits for the bomb squad’s arrival.

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com for more details.