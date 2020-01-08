Dead man found in water at yacht marina in Palm Coast, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A dead man was found floating in the water at The Marina at Yacht Harbor Village in Palm Coast Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were following up on an earlier call when they found the man in the water around 10:15 a.m.

A portion of the marina was closed off while deputies conducted a death investigation.

“We are in the early stages of a death investigation,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While the investigation is ongoing and we do not have much information to release at this time, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern.”

No further details were immediately available.