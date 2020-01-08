Deputies make arrest in double fatal shooting at Orlando club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man involved in the double fatal shooting at an Orlando club.

Deputies said 33-year-old Handel Newell is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting at the Spot Events around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

ARRESTED: Handel Newell, 33, on two counts of First Degree Murder for the New Year’s Day double homicide at The Spot Events off of Edgewater Dr. Great job by our Homicide detectives! pic.twitter.com/hjsX300y86 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 8, 2020

Investigators said two men were shot and killed in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victims were in the VIP area of the club at the time of the shooting.

About 250 people were at the club during the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There is no surveillance video of the shooting, according to deputies.

#breaking: LARGE CRIME SCENE. Witnesses tell me 2 people were shot at Club Spot on Edgewater. One person just taken on a stretcher @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/5HqOJLy9vK — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 1, 2020

“I saw a group of guys walk toward the entrance where we came in from. They stopped, they turned around and they were facing the back and two guys were passing behind us as they were about to leave and they got shot,” witness Mona Roberts told News 6 last week.