Osceola deputies search for suspect vehicle in hotel shooting
Shooters struck wall of Baymont Inn
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a dark-colored car they believe to be involved in a hotel shooting.
Deputies responded to a shooting call at Baymont Inn on Black Lake Road in Kissimmee on Monday. They say a bullet struck a wall near one of the hotel rooms just before 5 a.m.
Investigators released a video showing people in a dark-colored vehicle driving south on Sherberth Road. Deputies say the gunshot came from the car.
No one was hurt.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
