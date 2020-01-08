Osceola deputies search for suspect vehicle in hotel shooting

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a dark-colored car they believe to be involved in a hotel shooting.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Baymont Inn on Black Lake Road in Kissimmee on Monday. They say a bullet struck a wall near one of the hotel rooms just before 5 a.m.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office believes this vehicle was involved in a Baymont Inn shooting.

Investigators released a video showing people in a dark-colored vehicle driving south on Sherberth Road. Deputies say the gunshot came from the car.

No one was hurt.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.