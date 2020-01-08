Suspects rack up charges on credit cards stolen during vehicle burglaries, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man stole multiple credit cards during two separate vehicle burglaries then he and an accomplice used the cards to make more than $2,000 worth of purchases, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began Tuesday evening when a be on the lookout was issued for a white Ford Fusion that had a stolen tag on it.

The vehicle was spotted in a Target parking lot on State Road 100 and the driver, She’Maliz May, was detained, according to the affidavit. Deputies said they then saw Rickain Johnson, who had been in the vehicle, running away from the scene to avoid law enforcement.

Johnson was chased down and taken into custody with the help of K-9 Holmes, records show.

A third suspect, Laquada Davis, was inside Target when May was taken into custody and was located at a nearby Taco Bell, according to authorities.

Deputies said that as they were investigating, they received reports of two smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries: one at Cypress Knoll Golf & Country Club and one at Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club.

Credit cards and a Michael Kors purse were reported stolen, records show.

One of the victims said his two stolen credit cards had been used at Walmart and Target a total of seven times amounting to $2,290.32, the report said.

Surveillance video recovered from both stores showed Johnson and Davis making the fraudulent purchases, according to the affidavit.

When deputies interviewed the suspects, both women said Johnson was responsible for the vehicle burglaries, records show.

The vehicle was searched and deputies said they found two window punches, a flashlight, gift cards that had been purchased with the stolen credit cards, gloves with glass fragments on them, the victims’ driver’s licenses and money orders.

“This is another example of good police work, technology and K-9′s coming together to apprehend suspects that thought they could prey on our community,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These three decided to make a pit stop after a busy night of breaking into vehicles and they found out the hard way that crime doesn’t pay and if you run from our deputies you will only go to jail tired. I am happy that we were able to return the stolen property to the owners. I want to congratulate Corp. Gimble and K-9 Holmes on their first successful track.”

May was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender, felony petit theft and two counts of accessory after the fact to a burglary.

Johnson is facing charges of burglary, petit theft, possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and resisting arrest without violence.

Davis was arrested on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a stolen credit card and accessory after the fact to a burglary.