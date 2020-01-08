66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

66ºF

Local News

Video: Deputies concerned for woman possibly forced at gunpoint to leave restaurant with man

Orange County deputies need community’s help identifying pair

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
Deputies say video shows a man appearing to force a woman to leave Denny's restaurant with him. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say video shows a man appearing to force a woman to leave Denny's restaurant with him. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office) (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who appears to be forcing a woman to leave an Orange County restaurant with him.

Deputies released surveillance video captured around noon Tuesday at the Denny’s restaurant located at 8076 South Orange Ave. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the man and woman seen in the video had just eaten together before the video appears to show him pushing the woman toward the door of the restaurant.

In the video, the woman is seen trying to hold on to a nearby wall until the man pushes her again. The pair was then seen leaving the restaurant in a black, newer-model Mercedes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe the man may have had a gun.

Authorities shared the surveillance video on Twitter in hopes that someone would recognize the pair because deputies want to make sure the woman is OK.

Anyone who sees them should not approach them, deputies said, and should instead call 911.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: