Video: Deputies concerned for woman possibly forced at gunpoint to leave restaurant with man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who appears to be forcing a woman to leave an Orange County restaurant with him.

Deputies released surveillance video captured around noon Tuesday at the Denny’s restaurant located at 8076 South Orange Ave. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the man and woman seen in the video had just eaten together before the video appears to show him pushing the woman toward the door of the restaurant.

In the video, the woman is seen trying to hold on to a nearby wall until the man pushes her again. The pair was then seen leaving the restaurant in a black, newer-model Mercedes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

CAN YOU ID? OCSO is concerned for this woman's safety. Seen on 1/7 around noon at the Denny's at 8076 S Orange. She and this man ate together, she left under duress with him - possibly at gunpoint - in a black, newer-model Mercedes. If you spot them, do not approach. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/cmZac6nh2D — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 8, 2020

Deputies believe the man may have had a gun.

Authorities shared the surveillance video on Twitter in hopes that someone would recognize the pair because deputies want to make sure the woman is OK.

Anyone who sees them should not approach them, deputies said, and should instead call 911.