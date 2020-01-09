2 drivers injured in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Thursday in a crash in Volusia County, deputies said.

The crash was reported just before noon near the RaceTrac at Howland Boulevard and Wolf Pack Run in Deltona.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said one driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance, deputies said.

No other details have been released.