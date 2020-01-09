74-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint at Orlando shopping center

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint at an Orlando shopping center, according to an Orlando Police report.

Police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Clarcona Ocoee Road this past Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.

This is in the area of Clarcona Crossings.

The 74-year-old woman told officers she was shopping inside and two males followed her out of the store and asked her for money, according to police.

Investigators said the woman told the males she did not have any money continued walking north in the shopping center.

Officers said she made her way to the rear of the shopping center to go to a different shopping center.

Authorities said the woman spotted a black Toyota Corolla speed past her and reverse next to a dumpster in the area.

Police said she continued walking south in the rear of the shopping center and saw the passenger of the Toyota Corolla exit the car and approach her.

Investigators said the victim told police he pointed a silver gun at her and demanded her purse.

Officers said the victim refused and the man looked at the driver and shook his head.

Authorities said the woman told police the driver left the car and pushed her to the ground.

The males took her purse and left the scene in the Corolla, the woman told police.

The victim said the following was stolen:

Her purse

$600 in cash

Florida identification card

Health insurance card

Medical paperwork

Police said they looked at surveillance video from a store in the area.

Investigators said the two males in the incident looked to be under the age of 18.

Officers said the video shows the Corolla to leave the scene was bearing an unknown Florida tag, plastic hub caps, but the passenger front hub cap was missing and exposing an all-black rim and a rusted roof.