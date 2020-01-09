Car driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt to be up for auction in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The car driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt will be up for auction at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on Friday.

Estimates predict the 1968 Ford Mustang GT will sell for more than $3 million, according to a CNN report.

McQueen drove the car through a chase scene in San Francisco in the 1968 film.

CNN reports a Mustang has never sold for this much money at an auction.

Road art, guitars and other classic cars are also being sold at the auction.

Anyone interested in ticket information can click this link.