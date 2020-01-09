Person rushed to hospital after crash in Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Winter Park Fire Department said a person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Winter Park.

The fire department said around 6 p.m. crews cleared an accident with entrapment at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Lakemont Avenue.

This is about two miles east of Orlando Avenue.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.