Winter Garden police ID crossing guard pinned under car following crash

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police identified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office crossing guard who was critically injured Wednesday after she was pinned under a vehicle involved in a crash.

Gislaine Booker, who is a Sheriff’s Office employee, was helping students from Tildenville Elementary and Lakeview Middle Schools around 3:29 p.m. when three vehicles were involved in a crash at Avalon Road at West Colonial Drive.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash-landed on top of Booker and witnesses helped push the car off of her, Capt. Scott Allen, with the Winter Garden Police Department, said.

Allen said the vehicles were stopped for a red light when a rear-end collision caused a pile-up.

Booker was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The morning after the crash, police said Booker is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the investigation into the crash and determining if anyone will face charges could take several weeks.