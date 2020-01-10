Apopka police: 15-year-old girl with autism reported missing

APOPKA, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl with autism who was reported missing on Friday by her family.

Sade Subbs was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. in the area of Lake Jackson Circle. The teen has high-functioning autism, according to police.

Subbs has long black curly hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. She was carrying a black round purse with a flower on it and a bright pink bag.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Subbs is asked call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).