Electronics stolen from Boys & Girls Club in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Multiple gaming systems and other electronics were stolen during a burglary at a Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said an employee at the John H. Dickerson Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard arrived to work Wednesday and noticed that a PlayStation 4, an Xbox One and a Wii were missing. A further search determined that three PlayStation controllers, three Wii controllers, two PlayStation charging stations, one Xbox charging station and two Wii charging stations were also missing, records show.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a hoodie and pants approaching the building then walking away 10 minutes later. Officials said they couldn’t tell what the man was doing during that time but they assumed he was attempting to pry open the door.

The man returned to the door then 15 minutes later, he’s seen leaving with two blue bags in his hand, according to the report.

No arrests have been made.