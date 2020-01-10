Federal fugitive crashes into detective’s car while trying to escape arrest, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A federal fugitive hit a detective’s unmarked car, sped off and was later found attempting to hide near a wooded area, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a detective who knew there was an active U.S. Marshals warrant for Jimmie Gordon, 32, spotted the suspect Thursday afternoon on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Records show that as authorities surrounded Gordon and his Saturn SUV, he got back into his vehicle and initially put his hands up but then put the vehicle into reverse and backed up, nearly striking a detective who was parked behind him.

Gordon instead drove forward, causing multiple officers to quickly move out of the way to avoid being hit, according to the affidavit. One detective’s unmarked vehicle was struck on the rear left side, causing the vehicle to move several feet into the roadway, police said.

A pursuit was authorized and authorities said they followed Gordon for several blocks until they found his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Park Drive and Henry Butts Drive.

A pregnant woman with minor injuries was still in the vehicle but Gordon had run away by the time officers got to the SUV, according to the affidavit.

A K-9 tracked Gordon’s scent but once it was lost near Marco Street, a perimeter was established to see if Gordon was still in the area.

Police said they received knowledge that Gordon had been robbed multiple times recently and was likely carrying a firearm for his protection.

Officers on Marco Street said they heard something in the wooded area and found Gordon running. He jumped over a fence into the backyard of a home on Cedar Street and was taken into custody there, records show.

After the arrest, authorities said they searched Gordon’s vehicle and found 23 Alprazolam pills, seven Dilaudid pills, a sandwich bag containing 1.6 grams of cocaine, a sandwich bag containing 10.6 grams of meth, a baggie with .2 grams of crack cocaine, a clear bag containing smaller bags with a total 7.4 grams of crack cocaine, a clear bag with smaller bags inside containing 22 grams of marijuana and two phones.

Gordon, 32, is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, drug possession and more.