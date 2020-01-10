Man accused of firing rifle in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 26-year-old Windermere man was arrested for firing a rifle in downtown Orlando around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Ryan Sarjoo was charged with open carry of firearms.

Police said officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Pine Street.

Investigators said a person running from the area told police someone was shooting a rifle.

Authorities saw Sarjoo walking west in the middle of Pine Street between Orange Avenue and Court Avenue with an AR-style black rifle.

Sarjoo put the gun down and police were able to arrest him, according to investigators.

Officers said Sarjoo also had a handgun in his waistline area before he placed it on the ground prior to the arrest.

“We were made aware of recorded video of this incident. The Orlando Police will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to request any and all additional charges be filed, as this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Police said Sarjoo told officers he was outside of the clubs and two or three people surrounded him.

He told officers someone punched him in the face so he went back to his car to grab his handgun out of the car, according to police.

Investigators said Sarjoo got his rifle out of the backseat and handed his handgun to his friend.

Authorities said Sarjoo told them he saw the people who punched him coming towards him and he fired one warning round from the rifle in their direction.

Sarjoo told police he fired the rifle slightly above them so he did not hit them, according to authorities.

Police said the people who punched him ran away.

Investigators said they tried to explain to Sarjoo he was reckless with the gun because he has no idea where the round he shot off would have landed.

Authorities said he made the wrong decision in firing his gun because people wanted to fight him.

Officers said Sarjoo made no attempt to call the police.