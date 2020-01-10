63ºF

Man shot at Denny’s in Orlando tourist district

Few details known about shooting on International Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded late Thursday at a Denny’s restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at 5825 International Drive.

Orlando police said officers were called to the parking lot of the restaurant and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatement.

No other details, including information about the shooter, have been released.

