Port Orange utility customers might have had credit card information compromised

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Residents in Port Orange might have had their credit card information compromised after a vendor used to accept utility bill payments reported a potential data security issue, city officials said in a news release.

The city became aware of the possible breach involving the third-party vendor CentralSquare Technologies, which is responsible for the online payment portal Click2Gov on Nov. 6.

“The notice indicated that alterations to Click2Gov’s applicable code could have enabled the unauthorized access to certain payment card information from the customer’s internet browser window during a payment transaction,” city officials wrote in a news release.

The time period of the possible breach was Aug. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019.

Port Orange leaders said they have begun trying to identify utility customers who could have been affected and they have suspended the use of Click2Gov indefinitely.

City security systems and policies are being strengthened in light of the incident.

