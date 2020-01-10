Someone is changing Central Florida high school names in Google search

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Anyone who conducts a Google search of Lake Mary or Leesburg high schools on Friday using most internet browsers would get a surprising result as someone has taken the liberty of changing the school names.

Under the “about” section in Google, the high school’s name currently reads, “Lake Mary GAY School." As of Friday around 11 a.m., the name change was still showing up.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools said no other schools appear to have the same issue and the district is taking action to resolve the name change.

It’s still too early to determine if anyone will face disciplinary action as a result of the prank, according to the spokesperson.

Leesburg High School search results showing "Tatas High School."

Pranksters have also targeted Leesburg High School’s Google search results. Currently, the section reads “Tatas High School.”

News 6 has reached out to Lake County School officials for comment.

This story will be updated if News 6 receives more information.