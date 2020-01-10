SpaceX booster returns to Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returned to Cape Canaveral on Thursday night.

The booster arrived at the port aboard its landing platform called “Of course, I still love you.”

On Monday, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites into low-ear orbit.

The plan is for SpaceX to launch thousands of satellites to create a space-based global internet.

“Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” according to SpaceX.

Two more SpaceX launches are planned for the first part of 2020.