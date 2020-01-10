U-Haul names Florida No. 1 place to move

A new report shows more people are flocking to the sunshine state. The national moving company, U-Haul, says Florida welcomed the most moving trucks in 2019. This means it became the number one state for growth for the first time in four years, according to WJXT.

For those who live in Florida, it's probably easy to see why so many people are drawn to the Sunshine State. From sunshine to great spots to relax, Florida has a lot to offer.

According to U-Haul, people are doing more than just visiting.

The company says Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade, with several cities contributing to those results. Kissimmee, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Port Saint Lucie, and the Bradenton-Sarasota area are at the top of Florida's gains on U-Haul's list.

The company said Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale, Pensacola, Miami, and St. Petersburg also did well with growth. U-Haul noted jobs, good weather, attractions, and beach access as being reasons for people moving to the Sunshine State.

U-Haul also said Florida arrivals of one-way U-Hauls went up 1%. It also showed departures were down 1% compared to the state’s 2018 numbers. Finally, the company also said arrivals accounted for more than 50% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in the state.

U-Haul's 2019 report comes just ahead of the 2020 Census. For most of the country, it is slated to begin in March. Questions include the name, age, race, home location, and the relationship of each living person.

With the upcoming census, Floridians will get a better sense of just how many people have decided to call the Sunshine State home.