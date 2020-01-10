UCF provost placed on paid leave amid ‘concerns’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Administrators at the University of Central Florida have placed the school’s provost on paid administrative leave after concerns were raised.

A message posted on the university’s website announcing the leadership change does not elaborate on the concerns surrounding Provost Elizabeth Dooley.

“She agreed this decision allows her to temporarily step away while we work to fully understand concerns that have been raised, and I appreciate her commitment to cooperate,” interim president Thad Seymour wrote in a message to the campus community.

Vice provost for Faculty Excellence Jana Jasinski will fill the role while Dooley is on leave.

Last year, several UCF administrators resigned, including then-president Dale Whittaker, over the school’s misuse of funds to build Trevor Colbourn Hall.

Dooley has worked at UCF since 2015 and has served as provost since 2018.