2 women hospitalized, 1 arrested following shooting in Orange County
Investigation is ongoing
ORANGE COUNTY – Two women were hospitalized and one person arrested following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Lake Pickett Court after a call was made for a situation of aggravated battery, deputies said.
The two women shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
