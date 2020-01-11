79ºF

2 women hospitalized, 1 arrested following shooting in Orange County

Investigation is ongoing

ORANGE COUNTY – Two women were hospitalized and one person arrested following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Lake Pickett Court after a call was made for a situation of aggravated battery, deputies said.

The two women shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

