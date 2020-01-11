Marion fire crews rescue dog in house fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Fire Rescue said crews rescued a dog in a house fire in Summerfield around 2:16 p.m. on Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the house fire on the 2700 block of 162nd Place Road.

This is just north of Highway 42 and just east of Interstate 75.

Investigators said when crews got to the scene they completed a primary search of the house.

Firefighters were able to locate Lucy and safely bring the dog out from the structure.

Crews said they made an aggressive interior attack with three hose lines.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

No one was injured in the fire, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.