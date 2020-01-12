Man arrested for allegedly stealing car in Delray Beach, troopers say
Volunteer troopers help in arrest
DELRAY BEACH – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers took into custody Samuel Choisie, who was discovered by volunteer troopers along I-95 in Volusia County asleep in a 2019 Chevy Malibu that he allegedly stole in Delray Beach on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.
