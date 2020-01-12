Orange County deputies investigating alleged robbery, attempted kidnapping of girl

WINTER GARDEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who allegedly robbed and attempted to kidnap a girl in Winter Garden on Saturday, according to deputies.

The girl was walking in the 7500 block of Purple Finch Street when a vehicle approached her, deputies said.

The driver forced her to get in the car at gunpoint, drove a short distance, demanded property, and then told the girl to get out, deputies said.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.