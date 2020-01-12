Sumter County pursuit ends in authorities using Narcan on driver

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after he led troopers on a chase and crashed, authorities said.

Officials said Nathanial Cruz was driving recklessly and crashed into a car and left the scene.

When authorities found Cruz parked at a gas station he sped off, leading troopers on a multi-county chase.

Troopers deployed a tracker and discontinued the pursuit as they tracked his car.

Officials tracked the SUV to the intersection of East Bushnell Road and Steed Terrace in Brooksville.

When authorities arrived they found car parts and damaged fencing but no SUV.

With the help of locals in the area, troopers found Cruz kneeling outside of the damaged SUV on a dirt driveway.

“The driver was put at gunpoint and ordered to show his hands, the driver ignored the command and began reaching into the vehicle,” officials said.

Cruz then went back inside the SUV and troopers attempted to tase him, but was unsuccessful.

“All units moved in to take control of the driver to prevent further fleeing. After a struggle, the driver was eventually brought to the ground and handcuffed,” officials added.

During the investigation, troopers said Cruz became unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from a narcotic overdose.

“Sergeant Rich administered Narcan to the driver, after a few moments the driver was conscious and speaking,” officials said.

A Citrus County Sheriff’s K-9 was brought out to the scene and alerted to a small bag outside of the SUV. Officials tested the powder and found it to be Fentanyl, according to a report.

Once out of the hospital Cruz will be booked into the Sumter County Jail for fleeing and DUI.

Cruz will also face charges for resisting, and possession of a controlled substance in Citrus County and hit and run charges in Hernando County.