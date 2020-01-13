Deputies search for suspect who forced young girl into car at gunpoint

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a person who forced a juvenile into his car at gunpoint and allegedly robbed her.

The incident happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies responded to the 7500 block of Purple Finch Street by Lake Hancock in Winter Garden. The neighborhood is surrounded by a number of parks.

The girl told deputies she was walking when a vehicle approached her, according to the news release. A suspect demanded the girl get in the car while pointing a gun at her. Deputies said the girl complied.

The suspect drove a short distance and demanded property from the girl. Eventually, the suspect stopped, told the girl to get out and drove off, deputies said.

Deputies are investigating this incident as an attempted kidnapping. They have not released any suspect information at this time.