Man accused of molesting girl in Apopka facing new charges

APOPKA, Fla. – The husband of a child caregiver accused of molesting a girl is facing new charges, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Gustavo Ramos Beltran is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation after police say they identified another victim.

Last week, the 49-year-old was charged with two counts of sexual battery and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Court records show police said they became aware of allegations on Jan. 1 when an 11-year-old girl told her parents Ramos Beltran inappropriately touched her at different times since she was 8.

Investigators said he faced a similar accusation in 2018, but the child and her mother did not press charges.

Authorities said that although Ramos Beltran’s wife cared for children at the home, the residence is not a home daycare as defined by DCF.

Last week, attorney Amir A. Laden said Ramos Beltran is innocent.

“Our client is innocent of the accusations levied against him. We look forward to his exoneration in the coming weeks and ask that you not paint him in a false light or further perpetuate these falsehoods. The damage that is being done to him and to his family is irreparable,” Laden said in a statement to the media.