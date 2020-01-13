One dead after house fire in Marion County, firefighter rushed to hospital

CITRA, Fla. – The Marion County Fire Rescue said a person is dead and a firefighter was rushed to the hospital after a house fire around 11 a.m. on Monday on the 14000 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Citra.

The fire department said the 1,2000-square-foot home was 100 percent involved in flames.

Investigators said a resident of the home told crews someone was trapped in the house.

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 13, 2020

Crews said while firefighters were completing the inspection of the fire a fire captain came in contact with a live power line and was knocked the ground.

The captain was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the fire rescue.

The fire rescue said after several other fire departments responded to the scene and they were able to make entry into the home.

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 13, 2020

Investigators said the victim in the home was declared dead at 11:34 a.m.

The fire was under control around 11:34 a.m., according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The fire captain in the hospital is expected to be released later Monday night.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.